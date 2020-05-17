Drew Gulak

Earlier in the day, reports suggested that Drew Gulak decided to part ways with WWE following the expiration of his contract after the recent episode of SmackDown. The news was initially reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet and came to light after the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion's profile was moved to the alumni section on WWE.com.

The WWE Universe certainly didn't expect a Superstar of Gulak's caliber to depart from WWE, especially considering the recent chemistry that he established with former WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan on SmackDown.

Yes, #ThankYouBryan! 🙏 A tournament requires great strength. Today let's work on our shoulders with what I like to call #Gulakmetrics! You can do this simple exercise anywhere! All you need is an immovable object. https://t.co/YRg7xqZEtT pic.twitter.com/nCYITpq1ow — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 16, 2020

However, another recently departed WWE Superstar in the form of Karl Anderson had an interesting response to Gulak's departure, as he took to Twitter and congratulated the latter and also invited to his TalkNShop podcast.

Karl Anderson congratulates Drew Gulak on WWE exit

Karl Anderson, along with his long-term tag team partner Luke Gallows, was recently released by WWE amid the massive coronavirus pandemic that has taken quite a toll on organizations and business platforms around the world.

Since his release from WWE, Anderson has been teasing a move back to New Japan Pro Wrestling and has also been a pivotal part of the TalkNShop podcast with Gallows and Rocky Romero.

In response to Drew Gulak's recent WWE exit, the former RAW Tag Team Champion invited the now-former WWE Superstar to his podcast and also congratulated him, via his latest tweet:

What's next for Drew Gulak?

Drew Gulak is a highly-talented in-ring technician and could be easily picked up by a top promotion in the world of professional wrestling. As of now, it still remains to be seen what's in store for the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.