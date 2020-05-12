Karl Anderson makes major admission about WWE career

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have said they'll spill the beans on their time in WWE.

Karl Anderson appears to have admitted that he and tag team partner, Luke Gallows, should have left WWE long before they were released last month.

In a revealing statement made on social media, Karl Anderson, one-half of the two-time former RAW Tag Team Champions stated he and Gallows should have declined new deals offered to them last September.

Instead, the duo penned the contracts and looked to be set for lengthy stays with WWE - and had been featuring prominently up until their sudden departure in mid-April. They even featured just days prior in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 36 in an attempt to aid good friend, AJ Styles, in his match against The Undertaker.

Karl Anderson set to reveal all on WWE career and exit

But Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows both found themselves out of work soon after, joining the likes of Zack Ryder, Kurt Angle, and Rusev in being handed their release from the company.

The pair have largely been tight-lipped about their exit from WWE - but it appears that will soon come to an end. In the post, Karl Anderson makes a reference to the lapsing of the 90-day release clause presumably inserted into their release agreement, stating that he and Gallows will reveal everything once that comes to an end.

Listen, we had a decision to make in September of 2019..

We clearly made the wrong one.

In 68 days, at midnight @The_BigLG n I will talk about it.

All of it. @TalknShop @azucarRoc #TalkNShopAMania — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 11, 2020

It's not yet known what lies ahead for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in terms of their next wrestling venture. However, the former did appear to tease a move to AEW recently.