Karl Anderson mocks Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's WWE SmackDown segment

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, it was the first episode of the show since Roman Reigns made his rather impactful return at WWE SummerSlam. There, he attacked Bray Wyatt and hit The Fiend with a Spear after the latter had won the WWE Universal Championship. He also attacked Braun Strowman, flattening him with multiple chair shots before returning to attack The Fiend. On WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns was revealed to be working with Paul Heyman, and now appears to be a 'Paul Heyman guy'. Karl Anderson decided to take a shot at Paul Heyman in that segment with a hilarious tweet.

Karl Anderson mocks Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' WWE segment

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were released by WWE in mid-April, as a part of their cost-cutting measures. It later came out that Paul Heyman could have stopped them from being released by WWE, but did not.

Paul Heyman became such a hated figure to them, that their best friend AJ Styles, decided he could no longer work with him and shifted to WWE SmackDown instead. Heyman was later released from his position as RAW Executive Director, but now appears to have a role on WWE SmackDown.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows opened up before on what they thought about Paul Heyman.

"In trying to get to the bottom of [us being let go] - because it did feel f--king weird, so we started kinda asking around, like, 'What the f--k happened?'" Karl asked. "And then we hear, 'Well, it was Paul Heyman inspired.' And I was like, 'Really?' And so we told AJ that... So, AJ went to somebody and asked, 'Is this Paul Heyman inspired?' They said, 'Yes'. AJ went to Paul Heyman and said, 'Did you fire these guys, or did you put the word in to fire them?' And Paul said, 'No, you have my word.'"

"Apparently he thought we were making too much money for what we were doing, and he's a f--ing liar and he's a piece of s--t."

Continuing on the theme of calling Paul Heyman a liar, during this week's segment with Roman Reigns, where Paul Heyman says 'believe that' and it's revealed he is with Roman Reigns, Karl Anderson mocked the segment, saying that it was a lie.

Haha for sure a lie https://t.co/OJJ4cUljLJ — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) August 29, 2020

Karl Anderson was obviously making fun of his own experience with Heyman. Now, Roman Reigns is working with Paul Heyman, as he heads into his WWE Universal Championship match at WWE Payback.