Karl Anderson pokes fun at recent reports regarding his future

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were two wrestlers who were let go by the WWE due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. Since they departed from the company, there have been many rumors regarding where the duo may land up. Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy later reported that the former Bullet Club members have signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

Karl Anderson addresses rumors about him and Luke Gallows

Talking about rumors regarding the duo, many news agencies ran stories about Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's future. Even though the two wrestlers haven't confirmed their future in IMPACT Wrestling, Karl Anderson has addressed a report regarding why the two didn't sign with AEW.

I read this report and something stood out Quote “I can’t imagine Gallows and Anderson being divas over money.....” Unquote He must not kno us very well @The_BigLG

He must not kno us very well 😂@The_BigLG https://t.co/4Fdp81rs4p pic.twitter.com/171RAw9Yv3 — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) June 30, 2020

The report states that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were in talks with AEW, but the promotion wasn't able to offer the duo the amount of money that they were asking for. Karl Anderson picked up the report and took a dig at the piece calling him and his Tag Team partner divas when it came to money.

Not only the WWE Universe but also the entire Pro-Wrestling community was shell shocked when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' names were part of the list of WWE Superstars that were released from their contracts. The duo had practically main-evented WrestleMania 36 with their appearance in the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are two of the most talented Tag Team wrestlers in the world. They have wrestled all over the globe in promotions such as NWA, NJPW, ROH, WWE, and now at IMPACT Wrestling. During their time in WWE, the two wrestlers won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships on two occasions.

The WWE Universe was the most excited to see the former Bullet Club members, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles, form an alliance in the promotion. Together, they beat up John Cena, Roman Reigns, and many more WWE Superstars.