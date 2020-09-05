Within the past few hours, the pro wrestling world has been taken by storm after Wrestling Inc initially reported that Vince McMahon has banned all WWE Superstars from engaging on third party platforms. While several WWE Superstars publicly responded to the news, former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson also had a very interesting offer for his fellow good brother AJ Styles.

With WWE Superstars being asked to disengage from platforms such as Twitch, IMPACT Wrestling's Karl Anderson took to Twitter and once again asked his former WWE colleague AJ Styles to make his way over to IMPACT Wrestling.

Karl Anderson asks AJ Styles to depart from WWE

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon's latest ban, there is a possibility that AJ Styles might have to detach himself from Twitch and possibly even discontinue live streaming on the platform. As it stands, during one of his live stream's on Twitch, The Phenomenal One revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 sometime around last month.

Is it because Styles announced he had covid on his twitch? That didnt sit well with Vince I suppose. I hope this isnt the beginning of a rift between AJ Styles & WWE. — JobberNationTV (@JobberNationTV) September 4, 2020

This led to a fan on Twitter questioning whether AJ Styles' announcement on his live stream had something to do with Vince McMahon banning WWE Superstars from engaging on third party platforms. The tweet caught the attention of Styles' good friend Karl Anderson, who was let go by WWE earlier this year, shortly after making an appearance in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 - the Boneyard Match between Styles and The Undertaker.

Anderson's response to the question was rather interesting, as the IMPACT Wrestling star publicly claimed that the door is always open for "Uncle Allen" to make a return to the promotion. The Machine Gun further indicated that there is a lot of money involved if AJ Styles decides to jump ship to IMPACT Wrestling.

Here is what Karl Anderson wrote:

As things stand, AJ Styles is currently on the back of a loss to Jeff Hardy on SmackDown, where The Phenomenal One lost his Intercontinental Championship. A three-way feud between Styles, Hardy, and the returning Sami Zayn seems to be in the making for Clash of Champions. However, outside of WWE, it remains to be seen how AJ Styles will react to this news.