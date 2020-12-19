During his run with the WWE, Karl Anderson mostly worked alongside his regular tag team partner Luke Gallows. Together the duo won the RAW Tag Team Championships and was occasionally also paired with their former Bullet Club stablemates AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

Taking to Twitter, The Machine Gun was asked about the man who created the Bullet Club. To which the reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champion responded by claiming that Balor left the faction for the big money before Gallows and Anderson followed him to WWE.

Here is what Karl Anderson wrote on Twitter:

During their time with WWE, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows briefly teamed up with Finn Balor as part of the Balor Club. Together the trio mostly worked as babyfaces, however, it was with AJ Styles when The Good Brothers shined the most in a faction.

The trio of Styles, Anderson, and Gallows was collectively known as The OC and engaged in some of the most memorable feuds, most notably the rivalry between AJ Styles and John Cena. After competing alongside AJ Styles in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Gallows & Anderson were let-go from their WWE contracts.

What's next for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows?

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are currently working with IMPACT Wrestling after being let-go by WWE earlier this year. The duo is the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions and recently reunited with Kenny Omega, courtesy of IMPACT's working relationship with AEW.

In January, the trio will be teaming up for the first time since their days together in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The reigning AEW World Champion will compete at next month's IMPACT: Hard To Kill. Omega, Anderson and Gallows will be facing the team of Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns.

As things stand, it remains to be seen if Anderson and Gallows will appear in AEW or not. The Machine Gun has teased appearing in the promotion, however, nothing can be guaranteed as of now.