"Karma is a bi**h and so are you" - Male WWE Superstar fires back at Rhea Ripley in a fierce exchange

WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member JD McDonagh has taken a shot at Rhea Ripley. On Twitter/X, McDonagh and Ripley were involved in a fierce exchange, with The Eradicator bringing Finn Balor into the mix.

At the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Ripley was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio, who helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship. Mysterio's actions confirmed Ripley's exit from The Judgment Day.

On Twitter/X, McDonagh claimed that Ripley and Damian Priest had the betrayal coming for their actions over the years. This led to Ripley taking digs at the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champion, who didn't hold himself back while replying to her.

"I know you're just lashing out because a) karma is a bi**h and so are you and b) you've had your little goth heart broken and you were too stupid to see it coming," wrote McDonagh.

Rhea Ripley explained the origin of "Mami"

Rhea Ripley was referred to as Mami by Dominik Mysterio. However, the 27-year-old isn't responsible for coming up with the name.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Ripley revealed that the Mami moniker was Damian Priest's idea. She said:

"I'm 27 now, I know who I am. The whole Mami persona, it's who I am. The Mami name might have come from Damian Priest because I wore an 'I'm your Papi' shirt and I was trying to run with the Papi thing and they were like, 'Maybe not.' He was like, 'You're Mami. Just be Mami.' I was like, 'You know what, you were right. I am Mami.'"

At the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will team up to face the duo of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

