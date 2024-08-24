"You’re just a Finn Balor d*ck rider" - Rhea Ripley takes a massive shot at The Judgment Day member

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is furious with The Judgment Day members following their actions at SummerSlam 2024. Today, Mami took to social media to deliver a scathing critique at JD McDonagh after Friday Night SmackDown.

At this year's Biggest Party of The Summer, Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Mami and helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, Balor's betrayal of Damian Priest led to Gunther becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Terror Twins (Priest & Ripley) are now set to clash with Dirty Dom and Morgan at the WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024, in a Mixed Tag Team match.

The Irish Ace recently agreed to a fan's claim on X/Twitter, stating that Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are the villains, not the new Judgment Day. The Eradicator responded to the tweet and expressed her frustration with JD McDonagh.

Mami implied that the 34-year-old male star is not a "good guy" simply because he hasn't achieved much in their shared company (likely WWE). Rhea Ripley also suggested that McDonagh's success is largely due to his association with Finn Balor.

"Just because you haven’t done anything significant in your career here does NOT make YOU the good guy. You’re just a Finn Balor d*ck rider. 🙂," she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of Ripley's tweet below:

Ripley's shot at The Irish Ace on X/Twitter.

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

Former WWE star says a major stipulation could return for a rematch between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Given that the Australian star did not succeed in capturing the Women's World Championship from Morgan, fans have speculated that a rematch between the two women is in the cards.

In a recent episode of the Rebooked podcast, former WWE star Aiden English suggested a Shark Cage match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan to prevent Dominik Mysterio from interfering in their feud.

"I think we're getting Dom [Mysterio] in a shark cage or something to that effect in a rematch between Liv [Morgan] and Rhea [Ripley]," English said.

You can watch the video below:

The WWE Universe eagerly awaits Ripley to confront Dirty Dom at Bash in Berlin, seeking to punish him for his treacherous betrayal.

