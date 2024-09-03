"Karma is real," says former WWE star Mandy Rose with regard to Vince McMahon's downfall

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is no longer associated with World Wrestling Entertainment, a business he established as a global phenomenon. This is predominantly due to former WWE employee Janel Grant's accusations against the 79-year-old.

While the case is still ongoing, a Netflix documentary about Vince McMahon is scheduled for release on September 25, 2024. Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose revealed during a recent interview with Forbes' Alfred Konuwa that she plans on watching the documentary.

Mandy Rose denied finding joy in the fact that Vince McMahon is under scrutiny amidst a lot of scandals from many women in the industry. However, she admitted that her release in December 2022 was not called for:

"I'm actually not really like that at all," she retorted when asked about taking pleasure in Vince McMahon's downfall. "I do think karma is real and I like to stay true to myself, and I don't like to blame anyone for anything. And at the end of the day, it is what it is. Did I feel like I was a little bit wrongfully treated in a way? Of course."

But in the end, she is healthy and happy these days, making more money than she ever did with the wrestling promotion:

And I've stated that, but at the end of the day, I look at it like I say thank you because honestly, I've made the most money I've made in the last couple years. I'm very blessed. I'm in my house right now in New York that I'm able to spend time with my family."

In her last year with World Wrestling Entertainment, Mandy Rose spent time in NXT, where she had a record-setting NXT Women's Championship reign before it abruptly ended. Rose was subsequently released by the company.

Mandy Rose's response to whether she knows what happened with the former WWE Chairman

Although her WWE release left a bad taste in her mouth, Mandy Rose clarified that she never had a bad experience with Vince McMahon.

Rose claimed that because she knows little to nothing about what happens behind the scenes with the higher-ups, she does not wish to comment on it. She added that McMahon was a "great boss" and what the latter did for the wrestling business is "amazing":

"I really don't because I just don't know. I don't like to speak on things that I don't know the truth. And I know there's a lot of things going on, on social media. Whatever I can say myself though, however like, I never had a bad experience with Vince. Vince was a great boss for me when I worked for him. And I think what he did for WWE alone is amazing, right? I mean, you can't forget about that."

Since Vince McMahon retired in 2022, his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the creative department. Mandy Rose had worked under Triple H's regime for a few months before her release.

