Karrion Kross belittled at the hands of a WWE legend on SmackDown

Karrion Kross suffered a massive upset next to Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The former NXT Champion has been on a roll of trash-talking and disrespecting the greatest WWE luchador for weeks now. The Doom Walker claimed he spent half his wrestling career in Lucha Libre promotions.

Also, throughout his time in Mexico, Kross has smashed many wrestlers, but he wanted to beat The Master of 619.

Tonight on SmackDown, both men went back and forth as the match started. Kross, however, took control during the commercial, hitting Rey Mysterio with a chokeslam into the barricade.

Later, the two men sat on the turnbuckle as Kross failed to remove Rey Mysterio's mask. The Herald of Doomsday tried to charge the legendary Luchador, but he stepped out of the way and delivered a 619.

Rey Mysterio went for a Frog Splash off the top rope but only got a two-count. Finally, he rolled up Karrion Kross and pinned him!

The Doom Walker was stunned after his defeat. Kross seems unlikely to let go of the upset loss and will continue his feud with Rey Mysterio to exact revenge.

