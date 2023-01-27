“He’s the last one” - Karrion Kross puts former WWE Champion on notice ahead of SmackDown

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross sent a solid message to WWE legend Rey Mysterio ahead of their clash on the upcoming SmackDown.

Many people are unaware that The Herald of Doomsday has spent half of his career wrestling in Lucha Libre promotions. After three years in Lucha Underground, he joined AAA Worldwide, where he worked in major cities and on television.

Taking to Twitter, Karrion Kross recalled a memory from his time wrestling in Mexico. He stated that the competitors in Lucha Libre looked up to The Master of the 619 and wanted to be like him.

Since he had never faced Rey Mysterio, Kross has been stalking WWE's greatest luchador for several weeks, claiming that his time was up. After smashing other lucha wrestlers, The Herald of Doomsday asserted that former WWE champion Rey Mysterio was the final one on his list.

"They all wanted to be him when they grew up, I could see it in their eyes every time. And when I got a hold of them, they knew their time was up. Tomorrow night. He's the last one. El Rey VS El Diablo De Monterrey #Smackdown #TickTock," Kross wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

#Smackdown #TickTock They all wanted to be him when they grew up, I could see it in their eyes every time.And when I got a hold of them,they knew their time was up.Tomorrow night…He’s the last one.El Rey VS El Diablo De Monterrey They all wanted to be him when they grew up, I could see it in their eyes every time.And when I got a hold of them,they knew their time was up.Tomorrow night…He’s the last one.El Rey VS El Diablo De Monterrey#Smackdown ⏳ #TickTock https://t.co/7MWb77vw3o

Karrion Kross opened up about working with Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

Kross recently discussed his thoughts on working with legendary luchador Rey Mysterio.

The former NXT champion expressed his enthusiasm for working with Rey while speaking with Peter Rosenberg on The Ringer Wrestling Show. The SmackDown star believes he will add something new to Mysterio's overall story arc.

"So, I'm a very big lucha libre fan, I understand it, I speak the language, and it was Dr. Wagner wanted to work with Pentagon, Fenix. And I wanted to work with Rey, and getting Rey, checking that name off the list for all these years, has been very difficult," Karrion Kross mentioned. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

When The Doom Walker faces Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown, it will be his dream come true. Kross is ready to do exciting things if WWE allows him to, and he believes the company is prepared to embrace that process collaboratively and creatively.

Do you think Karrion Kross could defeat Mysterio on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

