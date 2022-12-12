WWE star shares how he feels working with the legendary Rey Mysterio ahead of their potential feud

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross expressed his feelings about working with the legendary luchador Rey Mysterio.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Doom Walker approached Rey Mysterio after the latter called him out. He approached the former WWE Champion while being checked on in the trainer's room, prompting security to be called.

While speaking with Peter Rosenberg on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Kross expressed his excitement about working with Rey. The SmackDown superstar believes he will contribute something unique to Mysterio's overall story arc.

"Over the moon, over the moon [excited to work with Rey Mysterio]. So, there was like three luchadors that I had on my list — four actually," Kross mentioned.

Karrion Kross further added:

"So, I'm a very big lucha libre fan, I understand it, I speak the language, and it was Dr. Wagner, wanted to work with Pentagon, Fenix, and I wanted to work with Rey and getting Rey, checking that name off the list for all these years has been very difficult [Kross smiled], and it seems like it's gonna happen right now." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

The former two-time NXT Champion also shared that many people have been unaware for years, but he has spent half of his career in Mexico in Lucha libre. After that, he was in AAA, working in major cities and major television programs.

Karrion Kross revisited an experience of his first time watching Rey Mysterio perform

During the same interview, the Herald of Doomsday revisited his memory of when he first saw WWE's greatest luchador, Rey Mysterio, around 1996.

For Karrion Kross, it will be a dream come true when he looks for a potential rivalry with Mysterio on WWE SmackDown. He recollected the powerbomb Mysterio performed on his opponent on the car outside during the ECW era.

"It was unbelievable; it was hardcore lucha libre, so I'm very, very excited about this. I'm getting ready to give people something unique and interesting to Rey's total, overall story arc that they haven't seen yet before," Kross said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Ominous words from

#SmackDown #WWE "It's always a sad thing to see when you have to put the animal out of it's misery!"Ominous words from @realKILLERkross "It's always a sad thing to see when you have to put the animal out of it's misery!" Ominous words from @realKILLERkross. #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/c7zFjMvzSM

The former NXT Champion is prepared to do exciting things if WWE permits him to do so. He believes the company is collaboratively and creatively ready to embrace that process, and it has been that way since Karrion Kross got back, and he has been thrilled.

What do you think of the potential feud between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes