"Except for The King himself" - Karrion Kross promises to embarrass WWE legend on SmackDown

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross has vowed to seemingly humiliate Rey Mysterio, teasing a potential feud on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of Friday Night show, Rey Mysterio faced off against Angel Garza in a solid match. In an impressive contest, the WWE legend had the last laugh on Garza, following his taunt to use Mysterio's 619 finisher move and mock the late Eddie Guerrero.

After the match, returning WWE couple Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux looked at The Master of 619, showcasing his time to face the wrath of The Doom Walker.

Not only that, but the 37-year-old star took to Twitter to share that he has competed in Mexico's wrestling circuit for over three years and has never been defeated. Ahead of teasing a hot rivalry with the WWE legend, Kross asserted he had slammed every legendary luchador except "The King," referring to Rey Mysterio.

"I competed in Mexico at the highest level for over 3 years. I was never pinned or submitted once. I beat them all. Every prospect. Every name. Every Champion. Every Legend. Except for The King himself. Fate has aligned me again with completing the new timeline," Kross wrote.

Karrion Kross opened up on having a storyline with Rey Mysterio

Recently, Kross shared his thoughts on working with legendary luchador Rey Mysterio.

The former NXT Champion expressed his excitement about working with Rey while speaking with Peter Rosenberg on The Ringer Wrestling Show. The 37-year-old star believes he will add something unique to Mysterio's overall story arc.

"Over the moon, over the moon [excited to work with Rey Mysterio]. So, there was like three luchadors that I had on my list — four actually," he said.

For The Doom Walker, it will be a dream come true when he looks for a potential rivalry with Mysterio on WWE SmackDown.

