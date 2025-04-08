Karrion Kross breaks character to pen heartfelt message following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is among the most intriguing characters on the red brand. He recently scribed a heartfelt message for his wife, Scarlett, via a social media update.

The on-screen couple tied the knot in 2022. The 39-year-old recently took to his Instagram account to break character while wishing Scarlett a happy marriage anniversary. He posted a video of their wedding with a heartwarming message in the caption:

"A lot of things going on today. Most importantly to me, Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. Thank you for being with me and allowing me to be with you in every aspect of our lives together. Without you in my life; I would have been possessed by a pee wee herman doppelgänger entity, kidnapped by sorcerers from the island of papa New Guinea or I just would have moved in with Gary Busey. ♥️ @realscarlettbordeaux," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have made regular appearances on WWE programming despite the lack of a significant feud. Unfortunately, the two suffered a major setback earlier this year as their Final Testament mates, Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, were released from their contracts with the wrestling promotion.

Karrion Kross set to compete in his first WWE RAW match in four months

Despite showing up in backstage segments almost every week, Karrion Kross has yet to wrestle in a match on Monday Night RAW this year. His last in-ring appearance was in a 6-man tag team match on December 9, 2024, edition of the red brand's show. He pinned Uncle Howdy to win the contest for The Final Testament.

Last night on RAW, Kross interrupted AJ Styles' backstage interview with Jackie Redmond to speak with The Phenomenal One about the feud with Logan Paul. However, their conversation ended with Styles challenging the 2-time NXT Champion for a match next week.

Karrion Kross and AJ Styles had a brief feud on Friday Night SmackDown in 2023. The two competed in three one-on-one contests, and The Phenomenal One emerged victorious in all of them. It remains to be seen if he can continue his winning streak against the former Final Testament leader next week on RAW.

