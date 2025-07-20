Karrion Kross breaks character; sends emotional message to WWE fans on his birthday

  • home icon
By JP David
Published Jul 20, 2025 10:21 GMT
Karrion Kross is a WWE Superstar. (Photos: @realkillerkross on Instagram)
Karrion Kross celebrated his birthday on Saturday with his family. The Herald of Doomsday also broke character to deliver an emotional message to the WWE Universe.

Kross turned 40 years old on July 19, getting the day off instead of performing at the WWE SuperShow live event in Corpus Christi, Texas. He has been on a roll lately, character-wise, getting cheered by the crowd despite being a heel and attacking Sami Zayn.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Karrion Kross had to turn off his gimmick for a bit to share a message to the fans who greeted him on his special day. Kross revealed that he celebrated with his family, dropping a heartwarming and inspiring message for his followers.

"No idea how it would even be possible to respond to all this. Thank you all. Spent the day with family. Life is short everybody. Don't take a second for granted," Kross tweeted.

Karrion Kross was born Kevin Robert Kesar in New York City on July 19, 1985. He was raised early in New York before moving to Toronto, Canada. He now lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, with on-screen valet and real-life wife, Scarlett Bordeaux.

Karrion Kross set to face Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

After losing to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions, Karrion Kross has targeted his rival backstage with a couple of attacks. Kross used a metal pipe to do a lot of damage to Zayn's ribs, which caused him to miss last week's episode of RAW.

Kross raved about his dirty work last Monday, claiming that Zayn was taking a break to recover from his injuries. However, it seems like the Underdog From The Underground is ready to get his revenge after WWE announced a match between the two stars for the July 21st edition of RAW.

It will be Kross' first singles match on RAW since April 14, when he lost to AJ Styles before WrestleMania 41.

