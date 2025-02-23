Karrion Kross breaks character to share his honest opinion of WWE fans

Karrion Kross is among the most intriguing villains in WWE. He recently posted on social media to reveal his thoughts on wrestling fans.

The 39-year-old has not enjoyed the best of times on the roster. However, the WWE Universe is well-received of his current portrayal of a heel character trying to manipulate and corrupt the minds of other stars on the roster. Kross recently received a lot of praise for his portrayal of the character.

Karrion Kross recently took to his X/Twitter account, stating that he has noticed the change in how WWE fans feel about him and pointed out that he appreciated the fans.

"I’d be lying if I said I haven’t felt a major shift in the way a lot of fans feel towards me over the last year, more so recently. Just putting it out there that I see you and appreciate you. 🙏🏼⏳👊🏼," he wrote.

Karrion Kross reveals when he will retire from professional wrestling

Karrion Kross recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura in an interview on the legend's Substack. The 73-year-old asked the former Final Testament leader when he would hang his boots.

In response, Kross noted that he was not planning to retire anytime soon. The two-time NXT Champion said he would keep wrestling until he gets kicked out of the business. He further spoke about his love for professional wrestling since his childhood.

"Until they kick me out and tell me never to come back... Professional wrestling entered my life at a very young age, Jesse. The very first memory I can recall even having visually is watching the television, watching Hulk Hogan and Macho Man, and the Ultimate Warrior. I was pre-programmed as a kid to be in love with this. When you're little, you have your cartoons, and you know that's just totally fiction. And then you see wrestling, and guys are real, and wait a minute, they are coming to town, and you can see these guys for real? Oh my god, that was just so unbelievable," he said. [From 1:24 to 2:04]

Karrion Kross recently suffered a major setback when his stablemates, the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, were released from their WWE contracts. It will be interesting to see what the wrestling promotion has in store for the RAW Superstar and his wife, Scarlett.

