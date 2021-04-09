Karrion Kross sounds a stark warning after becoming NXT Champion

On Night 2 of NXT TakOver: Stand & Deliver, Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to become the new NXT Champion. Kross is now a two-time NXT Champion and joins the ranks of the opponent he just defeated along with former NXT stars Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe.

After recapturing the Black and Yellow brand's top title, Karrion Kross tweeted an ominous message to the NXT locker room.

Time is not a line, but a series of now-points.



And now,

I am the new beginning.



— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) April 9, 2021

Time is not a line, but a series of now-points. And now, I am the new beginning. Get ready. #HandOfTime

Karrion Kross' valet and real-life girlfriend Scarlett replied to the tweet, declaring that the world is now theirs for the taking.

— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) April 9, 2021

Kross had to relinquish the NXT Championship after winning it the first time from Keith Lee at TakeOver: XXX due to a shoulder injury during the match.

His opponent at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Balor, faced the same fate a few years ago at SummerSlam 2016. The Prince defeated Seth Rollins in the match to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, but had to relinquish it the following night on RAW as he injured his shoulder in the match at SummerSlam.

Balor took Kross to the limit in their match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver but the latter overcame all odds and was able to defeat Balor via pinfall after an elbow to the back of Balor's head.

Kross' tweet could be interpreted as a warning to the NXT men's locker room as he made his intentions clear that it will not be easy to dethrone him.

Who could challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT title next?

After Finn Balor returned to NXT and won the NXT title for the second time, he had a memorable run with it. While Balor could still ask for a rematch against Kross, it is equally possible that he may move back to the main roster.

If the latter happens, Karrion Kross will be looking for a new worthy contender to the NXT title. Fortunately, NXT does not have a shortage of talent and there are Superstars like Pete Dunne, Bronson Reed and Kyle O'Reilly who could challenge him for the title.

O'Reilly can be considered one of the top babyfaces in the brand right now after his significant victory against former friend turned bitter enemy Adam Cole at the main event of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2.