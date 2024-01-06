Karrion Kross breaks silence after massive debut on WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution

WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Evil hosted the arrival of a massive faction led by Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion broke his silence after making an impact on the latest edition of the show.

Kross hasn’t had the best of times on the main roster. The company has given him many start-stop pushes, and he has been reduced to an enhancement talent in recent months. The creative team has handed the two-time NXT Champion a second life by aligning him with one of the most dominant tag teams in sports entertainment, Authors of Pain.

Kross and Scarlett hinted at Author of Pain and Paul Ellering’s return to SmackDown in a vignette. They brought back the three men on Friday night to interrupt Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Akam and Rezar attacked The Street Profits out of nowhere, while Karrion Kross went after Bobby Lashley. The debuting heelish faction took down the men in suits to make a statement on SmackDown.

Following their action, The Herald of Doomsday took to Instagram to break his silence. He posted a photo of the debuting faction and a message for the WWE Universe.

"Happy New Year. @WWE #SmackDown 💀⏳💀," said Kross.

Check out his post below:

Authors of Pain returned to television after a long time. Akam and Rezar can take over the tag team division if booked correctly. The return of Paul Ellering is also a good move, as he can steer the two big men once they move away from Kross and Scarlett.

Karrion Kross' faction mates secretly signed with WWE over a year ago

Karrion Kross’s newest associates, Authors of Pain, were initially released by the company in September 2020. They spent a long time away from the company and did not do many shows on other promotions.

It was reported that WWE had secretly signed Akam and Rezar sometime in 2022. They were not assigned to any roster and did not debut until the first week of 2024.

Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain could make a mark on SmackDown if they work together. They could be a legitimate threat to The Bloodline if WWE books them well going forward.

Kross has the looks and talent to become a big star. Triple H could look to replicate his success in NXT on the main roster with the new faction.

Do you think The Bloodline should be afraid after the arrival of a new faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

