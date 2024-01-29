Karrion Kross breaks silence after a questionable performance at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is officially in the books, and fans are now looking forward to WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross broke his silence on social media after delivering a questionable performance in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross created a new faction called The Final Testament on WWE SmackDown alongside the Authors of Pain. The heel faction immediately targeted Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford on the blue brand.

The story between the two factions continued during the event as Kross cost Lashley by eliminating him from the match. An infuriated Lashley attacked Kross for the same, which led to an all-out brawl between the two factions. After the event, Kross broke his silence with a cryptic message.

"Met a couple new interesting competitors in the ring last night. I have some ideas in the mind for the future. Violent ones. #WWE #RoyalRumble"

The WWE Universe was enjoying The Herald of Doomsday's performance in the gimmick match before he shifted his focus towards Bobby Lashley and made some questionable choices during the match.

Karrion Kross' second WWE run has hurt him more than his first run, according to wrestling veteran

Karrion Kross made his debut on the main roster in 2021. However, his run proved to be underwhelming. The 38-year-old was let go by the company a few months later.

Meanwhile, his current run only picked up momentum after he created The Final Testament. Speaking on Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette said that his second run has hurt him more than his first run with the company.

"I mean growing the hair hurt. The change in their presentation hurt. The fact that he was brought up and he couldn't succeed in anything hurt. The promos really hurt. We didn't hear that many of them in NXT. All he was doing for a while when they brought him up was these horrible, memorized, hooky dramatic promos. I don't remember so many of those in NXT. Nevertheless, he went from someone we thought that he's got a lot of potential to Jesus Christ what happened?"

It will be interesting to see what The Final Testament does on SmackDown in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross' run? Sound off in the comment section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.