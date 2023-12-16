Karrion Kross' second run with WWE has "hurt" him more than his first run, according to wrestling veteran

Karrion Kross has often been the talk amongst the WWE Universe as the management hasn't decided what to do with The Herald of Doomsday. Recently, a wrestling veteran shared his thoughts and claimed that Kross' first WWE run was better than his current run.

From 1993 to 1999, wrestling legend and commentator Jim Cornette was an integral part of WWE. Apart from leading stables and cutting promos, Cornette has provided his years of knowledge and insights into different promotions like ROH, TNA, and NWA after leaving Vince McMahon's company.

Last week, Karrion Kross lost a singles match to Bobby Lashley, where the latter qualified for the next round of the eight-man tournament. Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran talked about Kross' current run after his recent match and said that the changes in his second run have hurt him more than before:

"I mean growing the hair hurt. The change in their presentation hurt. The fact that he was brought up and he couldn't succeed in anything hurt. The promos really hurt. We didn't hear that many of them in NXT. All he was doing for a while when they brought him up was these horrible, memorized, hooky dramatic promos. I don't remember so many of those in NXT. Nevertheless, he went from someone we thought that he's got a lot of potential to Jesus Christ what happened?" [From 02:08 to 02:45]

The former NXT Champion's run on the developmental brand is unmatched, and even the fans believe that management has not been using the duo to their fullest on the main roster.

WWE veteran has lost hope for Karrion Kross under his second run

Karrion Kross' second WWE run hasn't been as eventful as fans expected it to be. The WWE Universe had high hopes for The Herald of Doomsday, but it's fleeting with every passing day when Kross is losing or not appearing on weekly shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, popular manager Dutch Mantell (FKA Zeb Colter) said the star doesn't have it in him and criticized his current Tick Tok gimmick:

"They don't expect anything big out of Karrion Kross and AJ because they tried Karrion Kross. I don't know what it is. Let's compare LA Knight with Karrion Kross. One guy has it, and Karrion Kross doesn't. I don't care what they do with him. I don't care. LA Knight's a hell of a promo. But Kross, he's got 'Tick Tock.'

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Kross cut another promo.

