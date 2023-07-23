"I don't care what they do with him" - WWE veteran has lost hope in Karrion Kross (Exclusive) 

Dutch Mantell doesn't think WWE has any long-term plans for Karrion Kross and mentioned that he wasn't interested in watching what he does anymore.

When Kross returned to WWE last year by confronting Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, fans expected the promotion to push him to the moon. However, a lackluster feud with The Scottish Warrior derailed his momentum.

Karrion Kross is far from in a prominent spot on SmackDown's roster today and recently lost to AJ Styles in under two minutes on the Friday night show.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained that though WWE was extending the feud between Kross and Styles, it'll do the former no favors.

Mantell also compared Karrion Kross and LA Knight, saying unlike the latter, the former just doesn't have it in him. The veteran manager also pointed out that the 38-year-old's 'Tick Tock" gimmick was not a standout one.

"They don't expect anything big out of Karrion Kross and AJ because they tried Karrion Kross. I don't know what it is. Let's compare LA Knight with Karrion Kross. One guy has it, and Karrion Kross doesn't. I don't care what they do with him. I don't care. LA Knight's a hell of a promo. But Kross, he's got 'Tick Tock.' That's bu***. If I had to rely on Tick Tock as a gimmick, save you money, Mr. Kross," said Dutch Mantell. [11:42 - 12:20]

Karrion Kross says he has unfinished business with Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio in WWE

In an interview, Kross hinted at rekindling his rivalries with Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio sometime down the line in WWE.

Karrion Kross mentioned that while he had some "unfinished business" with Rey, he added that he loved working in physically grueling matches with The Scottish Warrior.

"You bet your top dollar there will be," Kross said in reference to doing more with AJ Styles. "Aside from Rey Mysterio, who I feel we have unfinished business and I wouldn't be surprised if he revisit that one day. He's on Raw and I'm on SmackDown right now, but working with Drew [McIntyre] was very physical and I very much like that."

Kross Vs AJ Styles should be on the WWE Summerslam card.

Kross is slated to square off against The O.C.'s Karl Anderson on next week's episode of SmackDown as part of the former's feud with AJ Styles.

