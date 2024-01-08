Karrion Kross comments following major WWE return

Karrion Kross has a message for the WWE Universe after the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering returned at SmackDown's New Year's Revolution.

Kross returned to SmackDown after months of absence to take part in the United States tournament to determine the number one contender against Logan Paul. He lost to Bobby Lashley in the first round before a vignette aired to tease his new allegiance.

It all came down at New Year's Revolution when the Authors of Pain attacked the Street Profits and Lashley. Kross even hit a new finisher on the former WWE champion as the crowd gasped in horror.

In a recent post on Instagram, Karrion Kross sent a message to his followers:

"Ready for the next chapter?"

It should be noted that Kross called himself an author during the video package. His new faction, which includes Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, still doesn't have an official name.

Karrion Kross preached patience amid his absence on WWE television

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet last October, Karrion Kross was asked about his current WWE run. Kross preached patience and explained that there were too many heels at the time, so he understood that he'd get lost in the shuffle.

"When you're the heel and you've got the belt, a lot of the programming of the show should go in that direction," Kross said. "If I'm writing and formatting a wrestling television show, that's how I'm gonna format it. A lot of the time really does need to go to the people who have the belts. And that's anyone. .... Anyone who has a belt, that's the whole purpose of that." [H/T: [Cageside Seats]

Despite the dominant showing by Kross and the Authors of Pain on SmackDown, some fans are still unsure of their future. Kross has lost several feuds since his return to WWE, but it was all incorporated into his latest gimmick.

