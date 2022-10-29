Karrion Kross collided with former WWE 24/7 Champion Madcap Moss on the latest episode of SmackDown.

This was Madcap's first televised match in months. The Doomwalker is currently involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre, which began after he made a surprise return to the company several weeks ago.

They faced off in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules, which Kross won after Scarlett Bordeaux interfered and used pepper spray to blind The Scottish Warrior. Last week on the Blue brand, Karrion was involved in a car accident, which was seemingly perpetrated by Drew.

Kross and McIntyre will collide once again in a steel cage match at WWE Crown Jewel. During this week's SmackDown, The Doomwalker stepped into the ring with Madcap Moss.

Moss took down the former NXT Champion with a bodyslam at the start of the bout. Kross hit Madcap with a big boot into the corner before the action spilled to the outside. Finally, Karrion Kross hit Madcap Moss with a forearm to the back of the neck and pinned him to win the match via pinfall.

After the bout, Kross locked in the Kross Jacket on Madcap and cut a promo for Drew McIntyre, vowing to defeat him in a steel cage match in Saudi Arabia on November 5th.

