Karrion Kross' exit exposes WWE’s double standards, wrestling veteran names "useless" stars still on the roster (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo exposed WWE's double standards with the whole Karrion Kross situation. The veteran writer was outraged with the way the company treated the star.

Ad

Kross is no longer a member of the WWE roster. His contract expired recently and was not renewed by the company. Over the last week, the star has gone on several interviews to share how he made it clear that he wanted to be with the company moving forward. However, he felt that he barely had a chance to speak with Triple H about his contract. The star and his wife, Scarlett, are now free agents and are accepting bookings from different promotions.

Ad

Trending

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that WWE was okay with letting a talented individual like Kross go while stars like Michin and B-Fab were still on the roster.

"Guys, think about this for a second. Let this soak in. Michin is employed by the WWE, and Karrion Kross and Scarlett are not. Let that soak in a little bit. Just a little bit, let that soak in, bro. Okay? Michin has a spot on the roster, and Karrion Kross does not."

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

He also lashed out at the company for making a terrible offer to Karrion during his contract negotiations. He questioned how WWE was okay with keeping stars like Michin and B-Fab on their payroll, but could not afford to pay Kross what he deserved.

"You want to low-ball Karrion Kross, whatever you're gonna do. Meanwhile, you're paying Michin, you got the other one, what's her name, Fab Four, K-Fab? B-Fab. What's she doing? Absolutely useless. I mean, literally, those are two people on the roster that are absolutely useless, and Karrion Kross doesn't have a job." [From 23:05 onwards]

Ad

Ad

There has been a groundswell of support for Kross since he departed from WWE. It will be interesting to see how he uses this momentum in the coming months.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More