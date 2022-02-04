Karrion Kross set to face Jon Moxley's recent opponent after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) will be in action against Jon Moxley's latest rival, Homicide, in a singles match next month..

Kross, who was recently released by WWE, will face one of the toughest challenges of his life on March 3 when he stands across the ring from Homicide. The former TNA star is one of the biggest names to come from the independent wrestling scene and recently challenged Jon Moxley for the GCW World title.

The two will face off in Outlaw Championship Wrestling in what will be their first match against each other. Homicide is currently the Outlaw Wrestling Champion and was recently inducted into the Indie Hall of Fame.

Jon Moxley told Karrion Kross that he would be a great opponent for Roman Reigns in WWE

Jon Moxley went head-to-head with Killer Kross back in 2019 when the former AEW Champion made a surprise appearance at the latter's Natural Born Killers show.

During his last appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Kross detailed the conversation he had with Jon Moxley after their match.

Impressed with Kross' abilities as a pro wrestler, The Lunatic Fringe told The Herald of Doomsday that he could work well in a feud with Roman Reigns.

"I’m talking to him after the match and he says like, ‘Hey, where do you wanna go? What do you wanna do?'' said Kross. ''And I’m just rattling off some ideas and stuff like that and he goes like, ‘Hey, do whatever you want. I’m not gonna tell you what to do but, one day, Roman’s gonna need somebody else to work with after he’s done working with Drew.''

Kross also expressed that Moxley told him that he has potential and should do whatever he wants to do.

''I think you would do very well there but go wherever you want, do whatever you wanna do’ and in my mind I’m like, ‘Holy sh*t. This is a person who has been at the highest level,’ recently too," continued Kross. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Brand new and last episode of the Sessions for the year and we close out with a banger! Listen to @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 in their first interview since being released by WWE. @TheVolumeSports Brand new and last episode of the Sessions for the year and we close out with a banger! Listen to @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 in their first interview since being released by WWE. @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/usf63pxwkU

Karrion Kross was one of the biggest stars released by WWE in early November last year. The two-time NXT Champion recently became a free agent after his non-compete clause expired and will make his ring return at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5.

Are you excited to see Karrion Kross go head-to-head against Homicide? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

