Karrion Kross has two dream opponents on WWE RAW

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross hopes to face Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre on WWE’s main roster one day.

Kross, 35, has won the NXT Championship twice since making his debut with the brand in April 2020. He is set to defend his title against Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly, and Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday.

Ahead of the event, Kross appeared on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. Asked who he would like to face in the future, the NXT Champion named two of WWE’s top stars on RAW.

“Right off the top of my head, I’m gonna say Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt,” Kross said.

Karrion Kross did not elaborate on why he wants to go head-to-head with McIntyre and Wyatt. However, he did give an in-depth explanation on why he believes WWE’s next John Cena and Roman Reigns will come from the NXT system.

Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre appeared in NXT before Karrion Kross

Almost a decade before Karrion Kross debuted in NXT, Bray Wyatt was one of the biggest success stories from Triple H’s up-and-coming brand. He formed The Wyatt Family with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper and went on to become a major star on WWE’s main-roster shows.

Like Kross, Drew McIntyre won the NXT Championship just four months after joining the brand. The Scot is now a two-time WWE Champion and one of the company’s biggest full-time names.

McIntyre is set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell on June 20. Wyatt, who is not scheduled for the pay-per-view, has not appeared on WWE television since The Fiend lost against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

