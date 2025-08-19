  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Karrion Kross First Match Following WWE Exit Announced; Former champion Reacts

Karrion Kross First Match Following WWE Exit Announced; Former champion Reacts

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 19, 2025 20:19 GMT
Karrion Kross on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Karrion Kross on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross' first match after departing from the Stamford-based promotion has been announced. The Herald of Doomsday will be in action next month.

Ad

The 40-year-old star and his wife, Scarlett, bid adieu to World Wrestling Entertainment on August 10 after their contracts expired. His last in-ring appearance for the global juggernaut was at WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Sami Zayn in a singles bout.

Earlier today, WrestlePro announced Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's return to the Rahway Rec Center for its September 21 event. The former Final Testament leader is likely to wrestle his first match after leaving WWE at the show. However, the identity of his opponent is yet to be disclosed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kross also took to his X/Twitter account to confirm his appearance for WrestlePro alongside Scarlett. The former NXT Champion shared a poster along with a short message.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

"Sunday, SEPTEMBER 21, Rahway NJ @WrestlePro • K I L L E R 🔪 S M O K E S H O W • See you soon. ⏳," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran explains potential reason behind Karrion Kross' interview following WWE exit

Karrion Kross showed up on the Ariel Helwani Show days after his departure from WWE. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently explained why the former RAW star might have decided to speak publicly so soon.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer opined that Kross might have done so to present himself as a free agent ready to be booked. Russo added that Karrion needed to clarify that he had indeed left the company and it was not a work.

Ad
"You know what sucks about this, bro? Karrion Kross is literally going on Ariel Helwani because he needs to get it out there. I am a free agent. I am available to be freaking hired. He's got to get it out there because basically, what he's looking at is if Tony Khan thinks this is a work, he's still working. That's horrible for the boys. That is absolutely horrible. Now we're gonna fool everybody to the point where it's gonna affect your future employment? That's insanity, bro," he said.

Kross re-signed with WWE in 2022, less than a year after his release. Only time will tell if history repeats itself and he returns to the wrestling promotion one more time.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications