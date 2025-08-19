Karrion Kross First Match Following WWE Exit Announced; Former champion Reacts

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross' first match after departing from the Stamford-based promotion has been announced. The Herald of Doomsday will be in action next month.The 40-year-old star and his wife, Scarlett, bid adieu to World Wrestling Entertainment on August 10 after their contracts expired. His last in-ring appearance for the global juggernaut was at WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Sami Zayn in a singles bout.Earlier today, WrestlePro announced Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's return to the Rahway Rec Center for its September 21 event. The former Final Testament leader is likely to wrestle his first match after leaving WWE at the show. However, the identity of his opponent is yet to be disclosed.Kross also took to his X/Twitter account to confirm his appearance for WrestlePro alongside Scarlett. The former NXT Champion shared a poster along with a short message.&quot;Sunday, SEPTEMBER 21, Rahway NJ @WrestlePro • K I L L E R 🔪 S M O K E S H O W • See you soon. ⏳,&quot; he wrote.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Wrestling veteran explains potential reason behind Karrion Kross' interview following WWE exitKarrion Kross showed up on the Ariel Helwani Show days after his departure from WWE. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently explained why the former RAW star might have decided to speak publicly so soon.On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer opined that Kross might have done so to present himself as a free agent ready to be booked. Russo added that Karrion needed to clarify that he had indeed left the company and it was not a work.&quot;You know what sucks about this, bro? Karrion Kross is literally going on Ariel Helwani because he needs to get it out there. I am a free agent. I am available to be freaking hired. He's got to get it out there because basically, what he's looking at is if Tony Khan thinks this is a work, he's still working. That's horrible for the boys. That is absolutely horrible. Now we're gonna fool everybody to the point where it's gonna affect your future employment? That's insanity, bro,&quot; he said.Kross re-signed with WWE in 2022, less than a year after his release. Only time will tell if history repeats itself and he returns to the wrestling promotion one more time.