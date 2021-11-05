Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's first post-WWE appearance revealed

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux haven't wasted any time in finding work following their releases from WWE. The duo has already been confirmed for an appearance at an independent show in December.

The pair has been confirmed for the WrestlePro Alaska's "I Heart Wrestling" event at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska on December 7. It is not currently known whether Kross or Scarlett will be wrestling on the show.

Kevin Matthews, the founder of WrestlePro Alaska, confirmed the news on his Twitter account on Thursday evening, a few hours after Kross and Bordeaux were released from Vince McMahon's promotion. Matthews also revealed that the duo was supposed to work with him in 2019, but booking conflicts prevented this outcome.

"Killer Kross was originally suppose to do my 12/7/19 @WrestleProAK event but a scheduling conflict made him pull off," wrote Matthews. "Scarlet (previously took part on our debut 4/20/19 event) was also suppose to return. I LOVE booking my friends and those 2 are VERY good friends. See ya Soon."

The show's date appears to prove that both Kross and Scarlett are subject to WWE's 30-day non-compete clause. With Scarlett already confirming her non-compete was 30 days in a post on Twitter, Kross seemingly has the same agreement.

What's next for Karrion Kross after his WWE release?

Out of all the superstars that were released by WWE on Thursday, Karrion Kross certainly seemed to be the one that shocked fans and former stars the most. With his larger-than-life physique and captivating persona, many believed the former NXT star was tailor-made for Vince McMahon's promotion.

The Herald of Doomsday quickly rose to the top in NXT, though injuries somewhat derailed his run on the brand. Upon his main roster debut, Kross' booking had been the subject of criticism, as many fans were disappointed with the way the company handled his character. Now that he's been released, it's fair to wonder what's next for the two-time NXT Champion.

The popular powerhouse posted a cryptic message on Twitter following his release, and he teased that he's bringing his Killer Kross gimmick back.

It remains to be seen what the former champion's next destination will be once his non-compete clause is up. But the thought of seeing Killer Kross in another major promotion is certainly exciting.

Where do you think we will see Karrion Kross when his non-compete is up? let us know in the comments section below.

