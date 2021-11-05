Karrion Kross posts cryptic message after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross posted a cryptic message on Twitter after his shocking release from the promotion.

The two-time NXT Champion was one of the 18 superstars released by WWE earlier today. The latest round of cuts has caught everyone off guard.

It didn't take long for Karrion Kross to send a message to his fans as he posted a cryptic video of what appears to be a graveyard. His tweet seemingly hinted that he might reemerge as 'Killer Kross.'

"I heard you all the entire time," Kross tweeted

The former NXT Champion rose to prominence as Killer Kross while performing for IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), Major League Wrestling, and multiple promotions on the independent circuit.

Karrion Kross had an underwhelming career on WWE main roster

Despite being a two-time champion for WWE's third brand, Karrion Kross had a rocky start to his career on the main roster.

He was brought to Monday Night RAW to feud with former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy. In a quick match, the latter defeated Kross, breaking his undefeated streak.

Later, in an attempt to fully repackage the star, WWE gave him a new theme song and gear. Scarlett Bordeaux, who was Kross' manager during his time in NXT and a prominent part of his presentation, was absent as Kross settled on the Red brand.

However, the new gimmick for Kross didn't work as well as WWE would have planned, with many fans and former superstars saying that his gimmick had been watered down.

The exact reason for Kross' release is still unknown. Where do you think he and Scarlett would head to next? Let us know in the comments below.

