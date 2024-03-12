Karrion Kross has interesting response to being saved by his wife on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross had a very interesting and sensible response after being saved by Scarlett from punishment in his match on WWE SmackDown.

Kross went one-on-one with Bobby Lashley last Friday to settle the score between The Final Testament and The Pride. The feud has been brewing since New Year's Revolution when Kross and The Authors of Pain attacked Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The match spilled on the outside, with Lashley trying to ram Kross into the ring post. Scarlett saved his real-life husband from punishment as Kross was able to break free and push The All Mighty instead.

In the comments section, Karrion Kross made a really interesting and logical statement regarding the spot.

"There's 4 ring posts. I guess he chose the wrong one," Kross wrote.

Killer Kross comments about Scarlett saving him.

Lashley could have used the other three posts, but Scarlett might have done the same thing. Nevertheless, the rivalry is expected to continue after what happened during the match. Rezar and Akam interfered to attack Lashley, which resulted in a disqualification win for the former world champion.

Ford and Dawkins came in for the save, but The Final Testament had the last laugh. Kross put an exclamation point by hitting the Final Prayer finisher on Lashley.

Karrion Kross plants doubts on The Pride

In an exclusive video following SmackDown, Karrion Kross planted doubts inside The Pride by suggesting that Montez Ford should be the leader.

Ford has been a tag team wrestler since starting in WWE but has always been touted by fans to be a singles star.

Kross questioned Lashley and stated that The All Mighty was responsible for The Street Profits' careers.

"Can you really afford to be making mistakes, Bobby, when you’re the leader of The Pride?" Kross said. "You're responsible for their careers. Now, yeah, you won, but how does it feel to win when you're unconscious? Tell me, Bobby. Huh? Put it in black and white. I've got this man's blood on my hands. I'm not the one who looks like a loser."

He added that maybe The Pride needs a new leader.

"Check out the ring. Check out the EMTs, medical. He's the loser. I mean, hell, maybe The Pride needs a new leader. If it's not gonna be me, I think it should be Montez Ford. He's the new breakout star, but we all know he can't do that when he's dragging Dawkins, and Bobby's not letting him be the best version of himself. I'm just saying what everybody's thinking. Tick tock." [H/T eWrestlingNews]

The Final Testament and The Pride are heading for a collision course of epic proportions. It could even be a six-man tag team match with stipulations. Karrion Kross planting seeds of dissension within The Pride makes it even more interesting heading into WrestleMania 40.