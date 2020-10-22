Karrion Kross may be out of action due to an injury, but he is making all the right noises with his social media activity.

Kross took to Instagram and posted a photo on IG stories that had him and Scarlett Bordeaux on one side and Alexa Bliss & The Fiend on the other with the Survivor Series logo on top.

Kross wrote the following at the bottom of the image:

"It's what I want."

Ryan Satin took a screenshot of Kross' IG story, which you can see below:

Karrion Kross' WWE status

Karrion Kross vs. The Fiend is undoubtedly a dream match and Alexa Bliss joining forces with Bray Wyatt adds another mouth-watering dimension to the rivalry with Scarlett Bordeaux also in the picture.

However, could the match realistically happen at Survivor Series, which is scheduled to take place on November 22nd?

Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder injury at NXT TakeOver: XXX, where he won the NXT Championship from Keith Lee. Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT title on the August 26th episode, thus ending the shortest NXT title reign in the Black-and-Gold brand's history at four days.

Scarlett Bordeaux recently revealed an injury update on Instagram.

"Everyone loves a comeback, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes. We're getting closer... and he's about to be the deadliest piece on the board."

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were primed to rule the top half of the division following the NXT title win. However, the untimely injury threw a spanner in the works.

Whenever he is given the green signal to return, Kross would ideally want to return and focus on reclaiming the title that he never lost.

However, could the WWE also be tempted to send Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux to the main roster?

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss' alliance on RAW is one of the best storylines currently being portrayed on WWE TV. The newest couple of the WWE would need a big storyline to keep the fans engaged in the angle, and there is probably no bigger feud than the one featuring Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. The dynamics just make all the sense in the world.