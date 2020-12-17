Karrion Kross makes impressive in-ring return on NXT, will face Damian Priest at New Year's Evil

Karrion Kross made his highly anticipated in-ring return tonight on WWE NXT, after almost four months of recovery. The former NXT Champion showed no signs of ring-rust when he squad off against Desmond Troy, and made quick work of his hopeless opponent.

Despite his strong showing, it was what Kross said at the end of his match that made the NXT Universe excited for the upcoming NXT: New Year's Evil event on January 6, 2021.

Karrion Kross to face Damian Priest at New Year's Evil

After his match with Desmond Troy, Karrion Kross looked at the camera and challenged Damian Priest to a match at NXT: New Year's Evil. It should be noted that Kross made his return to NXT on last week's episode by attacking Priest, after the latter poked fun at The Herald of Doomsday.

Later in the night, WWE NXT officially confirmed that the match between Kross and Priest will take place at New Year's Evil in three weeks on January 6.

This will mark the first time that the Archer of Infamy will go one-on-one with Kross in NXT. Kross, who is currently undefeated on the Black and Gold brand, had to previously relinquish the NXT Championship. He sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury in his match at NXT TakeOver: XXX, where he defeated current RAW Superstar Keith Lee for the aforementioned title.

Who do you think will come out on top between Karrion Kross and Damien Priest at NXT: New Year's Evil at the start of January? Will Kross squash Priest, or will the latter make a good account of himself? How long will it take for the undefeated star to reclaim the NXT Championship he never lost from Finn Balor's grasp?

