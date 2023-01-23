Karrion Kross makes surprising disclosure about backstage atmosphere following Vince McMahon's return

Karrion Kross has reassured fans that the return of Vince McMahon as CEO of WWE has not sparked fears of job losses among the company's employees.

The past few weeks have proven to be tumultuous for WWE. After Vince McMahon strong-armed his way back into the board of directors, three board of directors resigned from their positions while two new board of directors were appointed.

Furthermore, Stephanie McMahon, the then co-CEO of WWE, also resigned from her position. The combination of these events and rumors of an impending sale of the company have left many wondering about the behind-the-scenes atmosphere.

The main question that remains is who will be in charge of the creative direction of WWE. While Triple H did address this topic during a recent meeting with talent, it is uncertain what Vince McMahon's plans are. Fans are concerned that Vince may undo the positive changes that Triple H has implemented in the company since he took over.

However, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross stated in a recent interview with the San Antonio Express-News that the employees of WWE are not overly concerned about job security. He also mentioned that they are trying to maintain a positive attitude.

“It’s in my news feeds, it’s everywhere. It’s inescapable at this point. But the people that I have spoken to about it, like my personal friends in the business, no one’s really concerned or afraid for their job. All of us are ready to adapt.... I think everyone’s just taking it day by day to see where everything lands, and we’re all trying to remain optimistic,” Kross said. [H/T Fightful]

D-Von Dudley was released from WWE following Vince McMahon's return

Since Vince's return to the company, several WWE executives and officials have departed the company and the latest to be released is a WWE Hall of Famer.

D-Von Dudley worked as a backstage producer in WWE since 2016. However, after serving six years with the company, D-Von Dudley was released from his WWE contract which came as a surprise to many fans. D-Von made the announcement via Twitter.

"The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world," wrote D-Von.

You can check out the tweet below:

It is reassuring to hear from WWE Superstar Karrion Kross that the employees are not overly concerned about their job security and are approaching the situation with optimism. It remains to be seen what Vince McMahon's plans for the company will be and how they will affect the creative direction of WWE.

