Karrion Kross open to returning to his former wrestling promotion

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has lately emerged as one of the crowd favorites, all thanks to his impressive talking skills and character work. However, the 39-year-old recently claimed he would love to go back to one of the wrestling promotions he worked for back in the day.

Before signing with WWE in 2020, the former Final Testament leader had already made a name for himself during his time in several other wrestling promotions. The Stamford-based company announced the acquisition of one of those companies, AAA, last month. WWE's first crossover event with the Mexican promotion, Worlds Collide, will take place on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

During a recent appearance at The Ariel Helwani Show, Karrion Kross was asked about a potential return to AAA. The two-time NXT Champion stated that he would love for that to happen. He added that wrestling veteran Konnan, a member of the AAA creative team, was interested in having him back there.

"I would love that (an appearance back on AAA). Konnan has been telling me for a while he wants to get me back down there in some sort of capacity," he said. [From 3:16:03 to 3:16:12]

Karrion Kross' wife pushes for him to become the next WWE Champion

Despite his limited in-ring appearances, Karrion Kross has been a mainstay on Monday Night RAW with his backstage segments. His wife, Scarlett, recently expressed her desire to witness Kross hold the WWE Championship.

In a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, the 34-year-old claimed that her first priority at the moment was to make sure Kross became the next WWE Champion. Scarlett added that they could both hold titles at the same time, but she was more focused on making sure her husband won the strap.

"My focus right now is definitely making sure that Karrion Kross becomes the next WWE Champion. That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett said. [From 25:25 to 25:40]

Karrion Kross, a two-time NXT Champion, has yet to win a title on the main roster. It remains to be seen if he will be able to break the jinx amid the recent fan support.

