"I heard people laughing"- Karrion Kross opens up about humiliating first run with WWE

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross shared his thoughts on his first main roster stint. After being booked as an unstoppable force in NXT, Kross's character direction and presentation on the main roster were questioned by many.

He suffered his first pinfall loss in WWE on his first night on RAW. He later began wearing gladiator helmets and suspenders during his entrance, with many deeming these changes unnecessary and poorly thought out.

Speaking about his first stint with WWE on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Karrion Kross revealed that his new look was ridiculed by fans. The Herald of Doomsday added that he didn't feel like himself during that time:

"Well, I don't know if I've ever said this publicly, but the first time I came out with the mask, there were people laughing in the audience. They were laughing," said Kross. "I always remember getting into this business thinking to myself, 'when this is all said and done, I want to leave this place better than it was before I came in...' When I came out with that and I heard people laughing, I was like...' You know, what I'm doing right now to me at that time, it felt like I was betraying everything that I wanted to contribute to." [7:16 - 8:12]

Karrion Kross on major difference between his last and current WWE run

Karrion Kross made his return to WWE two months back after competing on the independent circuit for a while. With Triple H now in charge of the creative direction, the two-time NXT Champion was presented as a threat and was accompanied by Scarlett Bordeaux.

Speaking about the change in the audience's perception of him, Kross highlighted that at Extreme Rules, a sold-out arena was singing his theme song:

"Tonight, I walked out and they were singing our theme music. The entire audience was singing our theme music. It was a moment we wanted to get to before the pandemic," added Kross. "I got that tonight in a packed house in Philadelphia. So that was incredible. So I would say that that is the major difference between last time and tonight." [8:27 - 8:44]

Karrion Kross was victorious in his first match back. He defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match after Scarlett Pepper sprayed the former WWE Champion in the face.

