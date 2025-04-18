Karrion Kross picks up a huge win at a non-WWE event days before WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross was victorious upon his return to Bloodsport. He defeated JR Kratos via submission and picked up a big win just days before WrestleMania 41.
Unfortunately for Kross, he isn't currently booked for this year's WrestleMania. But he has been highly praised for his recent outing against AJ Styles on the RAW before WrestleMania 41.
At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII, Kross defeated JR Kratos after applying a sleeper hold on the mat, which led to the WWE Superstar's victory.
Check out the finish to Kross' match with Kratos:
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
With this win, Kross' improved his Bloodsport record to 2-1. Meanwhile, Kratos is at 4-4 at Bloodsport events.
Karrion Kross opened up about missing WrestleMania 41
Karrion Kross isn't booked for WrestleMania 41. He opened up about missing the show taking place in his hometown of Las Vegas.
Speaking in a video posted on his X (fka Twitter) account, the 39-year-old superstar briefly discussed the same. He said:
"And why am I so bent out about this? Well, maybe it's because WrestleMania is happening in my home of Las Vegas where I cut my teeth and got my break. And I don't have a match on the card. That I can find a way to deal with. It's not easy. But to see a guy show up to the dance that I would kill, I would kill to be at with such arrogance, masquerading as someone who's going to pave the way and set the example. Brother, nobody wants to be like you. They just want to be phenomenal."
Kross lost to AJ Styles on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Post-match, he helped Logan Paul ambush The Phenomenal One. Styles and Paul are set for a huge singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
It remains to be seen if WWE plans on featuring Kross in a segment at WrestleMania 41.