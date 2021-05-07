Current champion pitches reasons for John Cena dream match

Karrion Kross has named John Cena as his most desired future opponent, explaining why he feels a match with Cena should happen in the future.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the current NXT Champion had nothing but positive words for the Leader of the Cenation, saying it would be an honor to face the former world champion somewhere down the line.

Kross also explained why Cena was ahead of other big names, such as The Rock and Brock Lesnar, naming Cena as one of the hardest working people in the wrestling industry.

"I think John Cena would probably be the match that I would most likely be interested in for the immediate future," said Kross. "Everybody has already called out The Rock. Everyone already called out Brock Lesnar. Everyone has exercised interest in seeing Scarlett and I versus The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. But I think having the opportunity to work with John Cena on a really big stage, hopefully with people, would be awesome, and I think it’s two different generations meeting. I attribute a lot of my modern-day inspiration to his generation."

"I’ve never met him before, but it’s very easy to see, very easy to tell he’s one of the hardest working people ever in this industry," Kross continued. "He’s the reason why a lot of us have a job today. Personally, it would just be an honor to work with him."

Karrion Kross on how he would perform with John Cena in the ring

"Everyone has already called out @TheRock, Brock Lesnar. But having the opportunity work with @JohnCena would be awesome."



"I am only who I am, but maybe one day when the time is right. I'm humble about where I am."



We're down, @WWEKarrionKross 😏 pic.twitter.com/XKkgEVgQxH — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 7, 2021

Karrion Kross also made it known that he feels a match between himself and John Cena would be a can't-miss attraction, and that their styles would gel well together in a WWE ring.

"Maybe one day, when the time is right, and people feel I have some higher equity in what they’re watching, if the company sees value in it, it would be awesome...I think the chemistry we would have in the ring would shock people," Kross continued.

Would you like to see Karrion Kross vs. John Cena? Let us know in the comments below.