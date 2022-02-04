"Awesome to work with" - Karrion Kross gets honest about criticism from current AEW star on WWE TV

Karrion Kross (a.k.a. Killer Kross) heaped praise on Adam Cole in a recent interview.

The former WWE Superstar has spoken about working with Cole when they were part of NXT. Back in June 2021, the two men battled for the NXT Championship as part of a fatal-five-way match, with Kross coming out on top.

Ahead of that encounter, the current AEW star cut a promo where he criticized Kross' appeal without his impressive entrance and alliance with Scarlett.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the 36-year-old mentioned that the writing team greatly influenced his segment with Cole. He also praised the latter for being "a total professional" when they worked together in WWE:

"The night before we had received a script. Everything that he said and everything that I said was delegated to us by a writing team. He's a total professional, he was awesome to work with and we literally just showed up and did our job that day like we would do any other day. He's always been the fourth wall promo guy. They thought that would be the best way to integrate him into the fatal five-way match, which is what we went into," said Kross.

Adam Carl @AdamCarl2005 Adam Cole ended Karrion Kross WWE run with that one promo alone on NXT TV. Adam Cole ended Karrion Kross WWE run with that one promo alone on NXT TV. https://t.co/s9JREbPXsc

Karrion Kross added that the idea behind Cole's promo was to make him appear strong heading into the match:

"I think the idea behind that was to let them get their licks in prior to the pay-per-view, and then they just get smashed and beat. That was basically the idea behind it. Cole needed to look strong in the promo and they're playing on the fourth wall stuff and that's basically it."

Karrion Kross could not re-create his success from NXT on the main roster

Karrion Kross debuted on WWE's main roster following a dominant run in NXT. He surprisingly lost to Jeff Hardy on RAW while still reigning as NXT Champion. The loss came in under two minutes, which created a lot of controversy among fans.

Following this, his main roster status was made permanent, and his gimmick changed entirely. Gone was his entrance, attire, and manager Scarlett, leaving him almost unrecognizable.

Eventually, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux received their WWE releases on November 4, 2021.

What did you think of Adam Cole's infamous promo about Kross? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

