Former rival praises Tommaso Ciampa after his win at NXT Halloween Havoc

Karrion Kross recently heaped praise on his former rival and current NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker tore each other apart in the main event of Tuesday night's NXT special episode, Halloween Havoc. After a brutal match that saw Breakker's head get busted open, Cimapa managed to secure the victory after two Fairytale Endings.

This ruthless aggression from The Blackheart impressed the Herald of Doomsday as he didn't hold back in his praises for Ciampa after the match:

"A motivated killer is a Psycho Killer. #HalloweenHavoc," tweeted Kross.

Tommaso Ciampa's rival in the match, Bron Breakker, has also previously received affirmation from the two-time NXT Champion. Karrion Kross had tweeted last month during NXT to acknowledge Breakker's fiery promo, saying that the breakout star is on point with his claims.

Tommaso Ciampa's win squashed rumors of his time in NXT coming to an end

Tommaso's win over Bron in the main event of Hallowwen Havoc not only cemented his legacy in the black and gold brand further, but also put an end to the rumor that his time in NXT was coming to an end.

Before the start of this week's Halloween themed special episode, there were rumors of Bron winning in the main event and that there was going to be a changing of the guard for WWE's third brand.

According to the popular wrestling twitter account Wrestlevotes, the main event for Halloween Havoc would have been the beginning of the end for Tommaso Ciampa as NXT 2.0 continues their new policy:

"Source states that tonight's Halloween Havoc looks to be the launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT. At the same time, Tommaso Ciampa's run in NXT could be winding down. As evident, the youth movement with 2.0 continues," WrestleVotes tweeted.

However, those rumors were quickly put to bed as the Blackheart defeated Rick Steiner's son in a brutal match and reminded everyone that it's still his show.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After the show, the same account explained that the match was supposed to cement Bron as "The Guy" in NXT and the idea of title changing hands was put on hold for some time.

The match between Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker erased whatever doubts fans had about Bron. With his size and charisma, it's only a matter of when, not if, Bron becomes the NXT Champion.

Edited by Arjun