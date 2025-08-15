Karrion Kross Provides Massive Update on Future After WWE Exit

Karrion Kross recently left WWE. He has now provided a massive update regarding his future.The Herald of Doomsday's second WWE run didn't go as planned, especially in the last few months. His faction, The Final Testament, ended abruptly after The Authors of Pain left the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, Kross has barely competed in televised matches and has mostly appeared in backstage segments. When he did step into the ring, he often came up short in his matches. There was a lot of speculation about his future with WWE as his contract due date was drawing close. In the end, he left the sports entertainment juggernaut with his wife, Scarlett, after his contract expired.Now, Kross has taken to social media to share a list of upcoming dates for the Killer Smokeshow, which will start on August 22. &quot;UPDATE. G E T R E A D Y . This is just the beginning. Stay tuned &amp; standby.&quot;Check out his tweet below:Scarlett also posted the same update on her social media handle with the dates for the convention. Check out her tweet below:Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13LINKUpdated list! 🚨 Killer Smokeshow: Carnage Tour 💀Teddy Long explains the real reason for Karrion Kross leaving the companyKarrion Kross was one of the most talented wrestlers on the WWE roster. Despite having a strong gimmick and getting over with the fans, Kross was still not pushed on the main roster, eventually leading to his departure.On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said that WWE was unable to draw money from him.&quot;They are not gonna waste money on that, okay? Remember, I told you one time we were in a meeting and Vince said to us, How can you go to the bank and draw any money out when you haven't put any in there?&quot; [2:07 onwards]It remains to be seen where Karrion Kross ends up now that he has left WWE.