  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Karrion Kross Provides Massive Update on Future After WWE Exit

Karrion Kross Provides Massive Update on Future After WWE Exit

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 15, 2025 04:11 GMT
Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross is a former NXT Champion (source: WWE.com)

Karrion Kross recently left WWE. He has now provided a massive update regarding his future.

Ad

The Herald of Doomsday's second WWE run didn't go as planned, especially in the last few months. His faction, The Final Testament, ended abruptly after The Authors of Pain left the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, Kross has barely competed in televised matches and has mostly appeared in backstage segments. When he did step into the ring, he often came up short in his matches. There was a lot of speculation about his future with WWE as his contract due date was drawing close. In the end, he left the sports entertainment juggernaut with his wife, Scarlett, after his contract expired.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, Kross has taken to social media to share a list of upcoming dates for the Killer Smokeshow, which will start on August 22.

"UPDATE. G E T R E A D Y . This is just the beginning. Stay tuned & standby."

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Check out his tweet below:

Ad

Scarlett also posted the same update on her social media handle with the dates for the convention.

Check out her tweet below:

Ad

Teddy Long explains the real reason for Karrion Kross leaving the company

Karrion Kross was one of the most talented wrestlers on the WWE roster. Despite having a strong gimmick and getting over with the fans, Kross was still not pushed on the main roster, eventually leading to his departure.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said that WWE was unable to draw money from him.

Ad
"They are not gonna waste money on that, okay? Remember, I told you one time we were in a meeting and Vince said to us, How can you go to the bank and draw any money out when you haven't put any in there?" [2:07 onwards]

It remains to be seen where Karrion Kross ends up now that he has left WWE.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications