WWE Hall of Famer explains real reason for Karrion Kross leaving the company (Exclusive)

WWE fans were recently disappointed to learn that Karrion Kross, along with Scarlett Bordeaux, had parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion. Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently commented on the situation, explaining why his contract was not renewed.

Karrion was a fan-favorite star on the roster, but he was barely pushed by the creative team. Despite his talent being apparent to many, Teddy believes that the company was simply unable to draw money from him. This inevitably led The Herald of Doomsday to be eventually left out of the active roster.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"They are not gonna waste money on that, okay? Remember, I told you one time we were in a meeting and Vince said to us, How can you go to the bank and draw any money out when you haven't put any in there?" [2:07 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Bill Apter also commented on the WWE stars' departure

Given how Seth Rollins recently worked fans into believing that he was injured, some believe that Karrion and Scarlett's departure is also a part of a storyline. However, Bill Apter thinks that there is ample proof to suggest that this is not the case.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist stated:

"They are selling their own merch right now. They've got a documentary coming out. Scarlett has put on her social media that it was great being there. I don't think it's a work. I just don't think they really found a place for Karrion Kross." [0:35 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Karrion Kross down the line after his WWE exit.

