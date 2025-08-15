Triple H has no plans to bring back 2 WWE stars, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has seen some major buzz lately over the departure of two stars. According to a veteran, fans' suspicions that it is a work will not turn out to be correct.

The stars in question, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, recently parted ways with WWE after their contracts expired. Given the recent swerve with Seth Rollins' injury, many believe this might also be a ploy by Triple H to switch things up, especially considering how popular Karrion is with the fans.

However, veteran journalist Bill Apter does not think that this is a work. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"They are selling their own merch right now. They've got a documentary coming out. Scarlett has put on her social media that it was great being there. I don't think it's a work. I just don't think they really found a place for Karrion Kross." [0:35 onwards]

Vince Russo thinks Triple H has a problem with certain WWE stars like Karrion Kross

According to former head writer Vince Russo, Triple H avoids pushing stars like Karrion and LA Knight because he is envious of them.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained:

"Everyone Triple H has a problem with, there is one thing they got in common. They are all impressive-looking, okay? Drew McIntyre is impressive looking, bro, and need I say Drew McIntyre is much more fierce looking and dangerous looking than Triple H ever was. Who else does he have a problem with? Karrion Kross... What does Karrion Kross look like? Who else does he have a problem with, LA Knight!" [13:12 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Karrion Kross down the line.

