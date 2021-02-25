"What?!? What is this?" - WWE star's reaction to Randy Orton's tweet to him

Randy Orton has challenged WWE Superstars on Twitter, and one of his tweets to a WWE Superstar caught the star off guard. Karrion Kross, who received a tweet from Orton, challenging him to a match, said that he was surprised and flattered by it.

Karrion Kross joined WWE in 2020 and held the NXT Championship just a few months after his debut. He had to relinquish the title a few days later due to an injury that he suffered.

While speaking to FOX Sports, Karrion Kross was asked about Randy Orton's tweet to him and what his first reaction was. He said that he laughed about it after viewing it for the first time.

"My first, immediate reaction, because I saw what time it was tweeted, I was like, 'What?!? What is this?' It was very late in the morning. I was like, 'I clearly missed a very good time last night.' But, yeah, it was very flattering, and I thought it was awesome, and I think the world of him. I'd even said this before: I think more people should be having fun on social media rather than keeping it like this overly serious, overly sensitive battle ground. I don't know him personally, but I do know that the guy has a sense of humor."

Kross said that he was flattered by Randy Orton's tweet and although the 14-time World Champion was joking, he wants to work with him in the future.

Randy Orton on NXT stars

Randy Orton has previously tweeted at NXT stars, including a Twitter spat with Tommaso Ciampa. Orton stated in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that he would love to work with Ciampa and other stars on NXT.

Finn Balor recently stated that he would love to see Randy Orton on NXT and said that the veteran Superstar could take the brand to the next level.

It remains to be seen if Orton will go to NXT, where he has had one match, which took place way back in 2013.