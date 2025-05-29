Karrion Kross responds to former WWE champion's controversial claim

Karrion Kross has now addressed a controversial subject, which was brought to light by a former WWE champion. Logan Paul recently called out several WWE Superstars who have issues with his rapid rise to title shots and opportunities within the company.

In a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter), The Herald of Doomsday stated that no one has a problem with the former United States Champion's quick success, but rather with the company's changing criteria for advancement. The RAW star explained that many professional wrestlers had been assured that years of effort and skill development would guarantee specific chances.

"No one has a problem with his [hinting at Logan Paul] position. The problem is that for some people who have put 20, even 30 years in, they were told that there was a certain skill set that they had to acquire. Putting time in was going to equate to having very particular opportunities. Those opportunities don’t seem to be available for those people now because they did not build a brand outside of the company. And for an extended period of time, no one was allowed to build a brand outside of a company. That’s the issue," he said.

Karrion Kross indicated that if wrestlers or WWE veterans had known building an external brand was crucial, they would have pursued that path earlier in their careers.

"If people were told when they went to professional wrestling schools that they had to build a brand outside of the company in order to position them better to have the opportunities that they could knock out of the park, that's exactly what they would have done," he added.

Check out Kross' post below:

WWE star Karrion Kross praised Logan Paul

In the same video, the former NXT Champion raised a concern about the future of veteran WWE performers facing competition from individuals with inherent advantages. Karrion Kross wondered if an entire group of long-time entertainers would simply vanish only because they are unable to match that competitive edge.

Breaking his character, The Doom Walker stated he was personally observing and learning from Logan Paul's approach to building a brand on social media and outside professional wrestling.

"Are we just going to wipe out an entire group of performers that have been doing this for an extended period of time because it’s impossible for them to catch up to that advantage?" Kross asked. "Me personally, I'm actually learning from that person. I see how the business is responding to that person. I don't dislike that person. I think that person's great, which I've been on record to say. I like that person. I do," he added.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see if the company books a program between Logan Paul and Karrion Kross in the future.

Please credit Kross' X and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

