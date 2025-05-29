Logan Paul breaks character and calls out several WWE Superstars for questioning him

Logan Paul has now finally stood up and called out every WWE Superstar who has a problem with him getting title shots in the company. The YouTube sensation has been in the spotlight ever since he arrived in WWE. He's been the center of controversy and criticism for his role.

Ad

Paul was filming his vlog before his title shot at Saturday Night's Main Event and decided to call out the stars who felt that he didn't belong in the company. He went on to talk about those who showed him hate and called out those in WWE who didn't support him. He said that there were some within the company who believed he got his spot because he went viral.

Logan Paul said that the reason he received the title opportunities he did was because he was not only who he was, but he was also consistent with his fanbase and brought them to the product as well.

Ad

Trending

"It's my understanding that some of my peers are not happy that I get these shots so quickly in my career. Let me break it down for you. In your simple brains, you think I'm here because I go viral. You see the numbers and think that's why I'm here. No. the reason that I'm here... the reason because I'm given these opportunities so early in my career, is because, A, I'm fantastic. But B, because I've been getting those impressions for a decade now. And with those impressions come an audience, a fanbase, eyeballs," Logan Paul said. (00:57 - 1:19)

Ad

Paul also said that fans cared about what he did, whether they wanted him to win or lose. He said that those who were criticizing him within WWE didn't receive that, and they didn't get that attention.

"That's why I'm here. Because people watch what I do. They care what I do. Whether they are on my team, wanting me to win, whether they are waiting for me to fail, it does not matter, they are watching. That's my currency, attention. So my question would be for those who have a problem with my position in WWE, who's watching you?" (1:19 - 1:32)

Ad

Ad

Logan Paul says he will be the face of WWE

Speaking on his YouTube vlog ahead of his match against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event, Logan Paul said that he was going to be the face of the company.

He said that these titles, like the World Heavyweight Championship, were steps for him to get there and prove himself.

Ad

"One day I'll be the face of this company. And these titles along the way are steps to me. Steps to prove how good I am. Steps to prove my worth. Steps to prove I can put a**es in seats." (00:30 - 00:39)

Paul has a lot to do to see if he can live up to his potential.

Ad

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More