Twitter explodes as released star interrupts Roman Reigns segment; attacks Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross made a stunning return to the latest episode of SmackDown with Scarlett Bordeaux by his side to confront Roman Reigns and attack Drew McIntyre.

On the blue brand this week, Reigns walked out to the ring to address the fans about his SummerSlam encounter against Brock Lesnar and discuss his upcoming bout with McIntyre. He announced that Paul Heyman was in the hospital after taking an F5 from Lesnar last Saturday.

When Drew McIntyre came out looking for a fight with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, an ominous music hit. Soon The Scottish Warrior was ambushed by the returning Kross. He took out the former two-time WWE Champion and then turned his attention towards The Tribal Chief.

He pointed to Reigns, seemingly declaring his interest in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The events left The Tribal Chief shocked with The Usos standing beside him in the ring.

Fans went berserk on social media as they reacted to Karrion Kross' return. Several members of the WWE Universe also expressed their excitement to see Bourdeaux on her main roster debut. For those unaware, Scarlett Bordeaux is the real-life wife and former valet to Kross during his time on NXT.

Stevy Ross @StevyRoss1 @WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE It took Papa H about 20 seconds to fix all of Vinces god awful wrongdoings with Kross. That ruled! @WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE It took Papa H about 20 seconds to fix all of Vinces god awful wrongdoings with Kross. That ruled!

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

After prevailing against The Beast Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match, Roman Reigns is set to defend the title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures The official WWE Clash at the Castle poster is The official WWE Clash at the Castle poster is 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/acyW0xQyUh

The Scottish Warrior won a Good Old Donnybrooke match against Sheamus last week on the blue brand to stake his claim for the undisputed world title in the company.

In their last televised singles encounter back at Survivor Series 2020, Reigns won the Champion vs. Champion match when he choked out McIntyre with the Guillotine hold.

It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns shapes up, with Kross also potentially coming into the title picture.

