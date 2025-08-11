Karrion Kross reveals how Logan Paul spoke up for him at WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross made an appearance at WrestleMania 41 in his hometown of Las Vegas despite not being on the match card. He showed up on Night Two during the singles bout between AJ Styles and Logan Paul, trying to convince The Phenomenal One into using unfair means. The former leader of The Final Testament recently revealed that The Maverick was the one to push for him to be a part of the match.

The 40-year-old departed from WWE after his contract with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion expired on August 10. He recently posted a video on YouTube talking about the same. He also spoke about his experience working with the global juggernaut.

Karrion Kross noted that he and his wife, Scarlett, really liked Logan Paul. The two-time former NXT Champion revealed that the social media star pushed for Kross' involvement in his WrestleMania clash with AJ Styles.

"I don't know a lot about him outside of my interactions with him [Logan Paul]. But I will say I like the guy, I've always liked the guy. My wife thinks he's great. He's always been kind to us. And one thing that I thought was really awesome that he did was, he was somebody who actually pushed for me to be involved in the match with him and AJ [Styles] at WrestleMania. And I found out only a few hours before I was actually going to do it,” Kross said. [From 6:57 to 7:27]

Kross added that he approached Logan Paul when he saw him the very next day. The Herald of Doomsday stated that he shook the former WWE United States Champion's hand and thanked him for it.

"I thought that was really cool that he did that. When I saw him the next day, I at the very least made sure that he knew. I went up to him, and I shook his hands, said thank you. I know you said something because somebody told me he was very cool about it,” Kross added. [From 7:27 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Karrion Kross has wrestled only one match at WrestleMania

Karrion Kross is among several stars who haven't been able to replicate the success they had in NXT on the main roster. Although he could not win any title on the main roster, Kross was able to wrestle a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

At WrestleMania XL, Karrion Kross teamed up with former stablemates, the Authors of Pain, to lock horns against The Pride, comprising former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, in a Six-Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight with Bully Ray as the special guest referee. Unfortunately, Kross and his men ended up on the losing side.

Now that Karrion Kross has exited WWE, only time will tell if he ever re-signs with the global juggernaut and wrestles another match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

