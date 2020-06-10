Karrion Kross reveals if he thought about his WWE RAW debut from 2015 before TakeOver match

The fans may not even remember Karrion Kross' appearance on RAW from years ago!

The NXT Superstar also opened up about his goals in NXT.

Karrion Kross has come a long way.

Karrion Kross is being pushed as the next big thing in NXT and rightfully so. Kross faced Tommaso Ciampa at the recently concluded NXT TakeOver: In Your House show and the former Impact Wrestling star handily destroyed the former NXT Champion.

Kross sat down with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso for a Q&A session, and the newest NXT recruit spoke on a wide range of topics, including his grand cinematic entrance, origins of his name and his RAW appearance from 2015, among other things.

Barrasso asked Kross whether the appearance on RAW from 2015 crossed his mind when he stood in the ring against Ciampa at TakeOver: In Your House.

Kross stated that he has a very focussed mindset, and the memory of his one-off WWE cameo from years ago didn't enter his mind.

Barrasso: That moment was certainly different from the last time you stood in a WWE ring in February 2015. Did that memory enter your mind, or were you focused solely on the match?

Kross: Never, and I really mean that. I'm very militant with my state of mind. I'm very task at hand, and I don't let any interference ever enter my mind.

Karrion Kross' little-known RAW debut

Advertisement

The aforementioned match from RAW happened in 2015 when Kross appeared as Kevin Kross to be Darren Young's tag team partner in a match against Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension. The bell for the match wasn't even rung as Konnor and Viktor attacked Young and Kross.

Titus O'Neil showed up and reunited with Young and the Prime Time Players cleared the ring, while Kross vanished from the scene altogether. Kross has grown tremendously as a performer since his RAW appearance from years ago, and he now finds himself at the forefront of NXT.

Kross told Barrasso that his goal in NXT is to give the people what they want. If there is a match he catches wind about on social media, Kross said that he would want to make it happen to please the fanbase.

Killer Kross came across looking like a top Superstar on his TakeOver debut, and we can only imagine that the WWE will have big plans for the 34-year-old Superstar and his girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, going forward.