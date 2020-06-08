WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results - Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

The Women took centre stage at NXT TakeOver: In Your House while Kross decimated Ciampa.

A shocking title change left NXT fans screaming from their homes across the globe.

Kross had a tremendous debut

It's 25 years in the making! In Your House has returned! NXT TakeOver: In Your House, to be specific, and just like all the other events that the Black & Yellow Brand has brought back, this was a nonstop barn burner.

Before the opening match, we were treated to a performance by Code Orange.

Following that, the card kicked off with the six-woman tag team match. Candice LeRae, oddly enough, has aligned with the woman who betrayed her team at NXT TakeOver: WarGames last year. Alongside Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, she hoped to shut the mouth of Mia Yim. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, two consistent targets of Kai, would join Yim.

The HBIC kicks off NXT TakeOver: In Your House

NXT TakeOver: In Your House Opener - Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, & Mia Yim vs Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, & Candice LeRae

Mia Yim and Candice LeRae started the match, but LeRae tagged out to Raquel Gonzalez before Yim could get a hand on her. Gonzalez tossed Yim around the ring, sending her into her corner.

Tegan Nox stepped up and was immediately ran through with a shoulder tackle. Dakota Kai was in next and was nearly rolled up by Nox. Kai avoided the chokeslam and baited her former best friend in for a roll-up.

The old members of Team Kick traded pinfalls before Nox sent Kai into the corner for a running uppercut. The cannonball senton earned her a near fall. Shotzi Blackheart tagged in and dropped Kai with a bulldog.

Kai caught Blackheart in the ropes with a scorpion kick, giving her time to tag out and get some air. LeRae was back in but was immediately dropped with a roundhouse kick. She moved to the floor to avoid any more punishment.

Blackheart's team attempted to chase her down, leading to a standoff between the six competitors. Blackheart dove, but was tossed away by Gonzalez. Yim followed up with a suicide dive that connected.

LeRae and Nox both hit dives as well, leading to Blackheart sending LeRae inside for a diving Meteora and hip attack in the ropes. Cattle Mutilation was locked in, but Gonzalez broke it up, giving her team the advantage again.

Once again, Kai was back in the ring, choking out NXT's Tank Girl before swapping out with Gonzalez. The trio tagged in and out, tearing apart Blackheart. However, a missed face wash in the corner set up Blackheart for two jawbreakers and a step-up enziguri, sending Kai to her corner.

LeRae came in, but couldn't prevent the tag to Yim, who dropped the Poison Pixie with a neckbreaker and bridging dragon suplex. A distraction from Gonzalez, though, allowed LeRae to counter Sole Food with a pumphandle suplex.

It was Nox and Gonzalez next, and Lady Kane lit up Gonzalez with a series of strikes. Gonzalez would counter a hurricanrana with a powerbomb, but couldn't get the pin. Yim and LeRae brawled to the back, leaving it as a two-on-two tag team match.

Kai was dropped with a chokeslam while Gonzalez was taken out with an assisted Sliced Bread #2. Nox finished up the match with the Shiniest Wizard and picked up the win for her team at TakeOver: In Your House.

Results: Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai via pinfall to kick off NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Grade: B-

