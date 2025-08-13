Karrion Kross reveals that Triple H was mad about viral WWE promo

Karrion Kross revealed a conversation he had with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H following his explosive rant at WrestleMania 41. Kross was not booked for a match at The Show of Shows, but did get involved in the bout between AJ Styles and Logan Paul.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Karrion Kross discussed his rant at WrestleMania 41 and revealed that he learned that Triple H was not okay with it. The former NXT Champion had a conversation with The King of Kings, and it was revealed that nobody had communicated with him about the viral rant.

"One day I waited for Hunter outside of the production meeting, once it was actually brought to my attention that he was not okay with it. And I explained everything to him, no one told him anything. So, as far as I know, at that point we were good, but everyone was under the impression, like a lot of people, that I had just lost my mind. I was just trying to do my job. My job, that day, was to make people believe, like any other day," said Kross.

You can check out the video below:

Kross last competed in a match for the company at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and lost to Sami Zayn.

Former WWE writer suggests Karrion Kross would benefit from leaving the company

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Karrion Kross would be better off exiting WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested that Kross would be much more popular outside the promotion. Russo noted that the 40-year-old would then have his career in his hands and could make every decision about his future.

"If Karrion Kross would leave the WWE now, you're gonna sit there and tell me a year from now he wouldn't be a hundred times more over? Are you kidding me? Without a shadow of a doubt. Not even close, bro. With his career in his hands and him making his own decisions, with everything he's learned, he'd be 10 times over a year from now," he said.

☘️danny☘️ @YejisClover @Kamiorra im not a karrion kross fan at all but he legit did what every old school veteran tells the young talent to do, find a way to be different, make money, and get over

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Karrion Kross following his time in WWE.

